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Doktor Gaf
Doktor Gaf, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
30 March 2026
Doktor Gaf Showtimes – 30 March 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Tomorrow
30
Tue
31
Wed
1
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 2200 ₸
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