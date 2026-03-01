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Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
21 March 2026
Carevna-lyagushka 2 Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:35
from 2600 ₸
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