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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 15 May 2026

The Magic Faraway Tree Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Magic Faraway Tree? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
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