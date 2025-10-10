Menu
Films
Sketch
Sketch, 2024 Screening times in Atyrau
10 October 2025
Sketch Showtimes – 10 October 2025 Screenings in Atyrau
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
11:00
from 2200 ₸
14:00
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
