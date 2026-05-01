Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
6 May 2026
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Wed
6
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
12:05
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree