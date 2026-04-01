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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 3 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Thu 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:15 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:45 from 3000 ₸ 21:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:15 from 3000 ₸
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