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Petrushka
Petrushka, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
26 April 2026
Petrushka Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:10
from 2600 ₸
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