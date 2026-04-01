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Kinoafisha Films Petrushka Petrushka, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 24 April 2026

Petrushka Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Sat 25 Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
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