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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 13 June 2026

The Backrooms Showtimes – 13 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
21:35 from 3000 ₸
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