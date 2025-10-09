Menu
Films
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
9
Fri
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Miss Moxy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:35
from 2200 ₸
15:05
from 2400 ₸
