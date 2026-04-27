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Protector
Protector, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
28 April 2026
Protector Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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How do I book tickets for Protector?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:35
from 1700 ₸
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