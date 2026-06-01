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Kinoafisha Films The Quest The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 28 June 2026

The Quest Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Quest? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
14:40 from 2800 ₸
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