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Kinoafisha Films The Odyssey The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 23 July 2026

The Odyssey Showtimes – 23 July 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Odyssey? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
16:40 from 2900 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
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