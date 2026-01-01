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The Odyssey
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
23 July 2026
The Odyssey Showtimes – 23 July 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Thu
23
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RU
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How do I book tickets for The Odyssey?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
16:40
from 2900 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
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