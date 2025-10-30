Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shell Shell, 2024 Screening times in Atyrau

Shell, 2024 Screening times in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shell? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
18:00 from 3200 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Noise
Noise
2024, South Korea, Horror, Thriller
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more