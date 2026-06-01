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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
28 June 2026
Disclosure Day Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Tomorrow
28
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How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
18:15
from 3000 ₸
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