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Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
3 May 2026
Gruzovichki Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 2400 ₸
13:50
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