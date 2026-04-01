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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸
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