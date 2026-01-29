Menu
Send Help
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:45
from 2600 ₸
21:55
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
13:10
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
