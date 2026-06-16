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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
17 June 2026
The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
17:45
from 2400 ₸
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