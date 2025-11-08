Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Badlands Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 8 November 2025

Badlands Showtimes – 8 November 2025 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Sun 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Badlands? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:25 from 2600 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 21:45 from 3000 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more