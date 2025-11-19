Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Running Man The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 19 November 2025

The Running Man Showtimes – 19 November 2025 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Running Man? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
10:10 from 2200 ₸ 16:35 from 2400 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more