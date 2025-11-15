Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
15 November 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Running Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
10:10
from 2600 ₸
16:35
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
09:40
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree