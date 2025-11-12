Menu
Finnick 2
Finnick 2, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
12 November 2025
Finnick 2 Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Atyrau
Finnick 2
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:05
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
