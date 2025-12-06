Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
6 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 6 December 2025 Screenings in Atyrau
All about animated film
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:25
from 2600 ₸
16:35
from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
14:30
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 3000 ₸
21:15
from 3000 ₸
