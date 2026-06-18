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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
24 June 2026
Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
10:30
from 2200 ₸
14:20
from 2400 ₸
16:15
from 2400 ₸
18:10
from 2600 ₸
20:05
from 2600 ₸
2D, KZ
12:25
from 2200 ₸
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