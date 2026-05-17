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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 19 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Tue 19 Wed 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
10:05 from 1700 ₸ 12:20 from 1700 ₸ 00:45 from 1700 ₸
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