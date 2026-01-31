Menu
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 31 January 2026

Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 31 January 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

31 Sun
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:55 from 2600 ₸ 18:35 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
11:20 from 2600 ₸
