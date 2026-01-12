Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 13 January 2026

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 13 January 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:15 from 1700 ₸ 19:55 from 1700 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more