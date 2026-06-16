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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 17 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
14:05 from 2400 ₸ 16:40 from 2400 ₸ 23:35 from 2600 ₸
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