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Kinoafisha Films I, Object Showtimes for I, Object (2026) in Astana today

Showtimes for I, Object (2026) in Astana today

I, Object
I, Object Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2026 / Canada / New Zealand
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All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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14 kun
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