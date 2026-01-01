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I, Object
Showtimes for I, Object (2026) in Astana today
Showtimes for I, Object (2026) in Astana today
I, Object
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2026 / Canada / New Zealand
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Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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