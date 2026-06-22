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Kinoafisha Films Күн батыстан шыққанда Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Astana 23 June 2026

Күн батыстан шыққанда Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:35 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
22:15 from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
22:10 from 3000 ₸ 00:05 from 2700 ₸
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