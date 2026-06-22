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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Astana
23 June 2026
Күн батыстан шыққанда Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:35
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
22:15
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
22:10
from 3000 ₸
00:05
from 2700 ₸
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