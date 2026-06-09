Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Astana 9 June 2026

Qut Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 8 Tomorrow 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qut? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:00 from 1800 ₸ 00:35 from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:45 from 10000 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more