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Qut
Qut, 2026 Screening times in Astana
5 June 2026
Qut Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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4
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5
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1800 ₸
22:50
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:45
from 10000 ₸
18:00
from 3000 ₸
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Кассандра
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Papasynyn qyzy
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Obsession
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Passenger
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Iggy the Eagle
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The Devil Wears Prada 2
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Bazaar (Murder in the Building)
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