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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Astana
29 May 2026
Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
11:55
from 2600 ₸
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:15
from 3200 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
22:35
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 3200 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
10:00
from 30000 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, KK
15:40
from 3000 ₸
17:30
from 3000 ₸
19:20
from 3400 ₸
21:10
from 3400 ₸
01:10
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
12:50
from 2600 ₸
14:40
from 3000 ₸
16:30
from 3000 ₸
18:20
from 3400 ₸
20:10
from 3400 ₸
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
15:00
from 3000 ₸
16:50
from 3000 ₸
18:40
from 3000 ₸
20:30
from 3400 ₸
22:10
from 3400 ₸
00:00
from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10
from 2600 ₸
14:00
from 3000 ₸
15:50
from 3000 ₸
17:40
from 3000 ₸
19:30
from 3400 ₸
21:10
from 3400 ₸
23:00
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KK
15:00
from 3000 ₸
17:00
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3000 ₸
20:50
from 3400 ₸
23:00
from 3400 ₸
01:00
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
14:00
from 3000 ₸
16:00
from 3000 ₸
17:50
from 3000 ₸
19:50
from 3400 ₸
22:00
from 3400 ₸
00:00
from 3000 ₸
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