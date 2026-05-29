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Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Astana 29 May 2026

Babay Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:35 from 1500 ₸ 14:20 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:30 from 1500 ₸ 12:15 from 1800 ₸ 14:45 from 10000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
17:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, KZ
11:00 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2600 ₸
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