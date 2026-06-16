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Kinoafisha Films Кассандра Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Astana 17 June 2026

Кассандра Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
18:55 from 1200 ₸ 23:55 from 1200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:35 from 1500 ₸ 16:40 from 2200 ₸ 20:25 from 3500 ₸ 21:20 from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:00 from 1800 ₸ 14:30 from 2200 ₸ 18:25 from 3000 ₸ 20:40 from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
20:25 from 1500 ₸ 21:40 from 1500 ₸
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