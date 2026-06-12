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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Astana
12 June 2026
Кассандра Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
16:20
from 2600 ₸
19:10
from 2800 ₸
21:10
from 2800 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
11:05
from 1500 ₸
16:40
from 2200 ₸
20:25
from 3500 ₸
21:25
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1800 ₸
14:30
from 2200 ₸
18:25
from 3000 ₸
20:40
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
20:25
from 3200 ₸
00:25
from 3200 ₸
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