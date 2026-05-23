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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Astana 24 May 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:25 from 2000 ₸ 21:50 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2400 ₸ 17:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:05 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25 from 2000 ₸ 12:30 from 2400 ₸ 15:30 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3800 ₸ 22:10 from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
19:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:25 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
20:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:40 from 3400 ₸ 00:30 from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
19:40 from 3400 ₸ 21:40 from 3400 ₸ 23:30 from 3400 ₸
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