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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Astana 17 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D, KZ
13:10 from 1200 ₸ 16:10 from 1200 ₸ 19:00 from 1200 ₸ 20:50 from 1200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
20:00 from 1500 ₸
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