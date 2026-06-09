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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Astana
9 June 2026
Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:50
from 1700 ₸
20:30
from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:15
from 1700 ₸
14:50
from 1700 ₸
18:35
from 1700 ₸
21:05
from 1700 ₸
22:40
from 1700 ₸
00:40
from 1700 ₸
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