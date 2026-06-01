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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Astana 2 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D, KZ
18:10 from 2200 ₸ 21:35 from 2200 ₸ 22:10 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:25 from 1700 ₸ 21:45 from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1700 ₸ 16:40 from 1700 ₸ 19:25 from 1700 ₸ 22:50 from 1700 ₸ 00:25 from 1700 ₸
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