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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Astana
29 May 2026
Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:25
from 1700 ₸
21:45
from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1700 ₸
16:40
from 1700 ₸
19:25
from 1700 ₸
22:50
from 1700 ₸
00:25
from 1700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
22:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, KK
18:10
from 3000 ₸
20:20
from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
17:10
from 3000 ₸
19:20
from 3400 ₸
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