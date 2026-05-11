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Күзгі самал
Күзгі самал, 2026 Screening times in Astana
12 May 2026
Күзгі самал Showtimes – 12 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:15
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1800 ₸
23:25
from 2700 ₸
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