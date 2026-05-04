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Kinoafisha Films Kuzgi samal Kuzgi samal, 2026 Screening times in Astana 5 May 2026

Kuzgi samal Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 4 Tomorrow 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:10 from 1800 ₸ 17:55 from 2000 ₸ 21:35 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
16:30 from 2200 ₸ 20:15 from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:05 from 1800 ₸ 20:15 from 3000 ₸ 00:05 from 2700 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KZ
11:10 from 1700 ₸
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