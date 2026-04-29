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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Astana 1 May 2026

Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 1 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Fri 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Men ushin omir sur? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
10:00 from 30000 ₸
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