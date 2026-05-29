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Passenger
Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Astana
1 June 2026
Passenger Showtimes – 1 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Grand Cinema
g. Astana, ul. Ahmet Baytursynuly, 34
2D
17:00
from 2400 ₸
19:00
from 2400 ₸
21:00
from 2400 ₸
23:00
from 2400 ₸
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