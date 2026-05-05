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Көлеңке
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Astana
6 May 2026
Көлеңке Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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6
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1500 ₸
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