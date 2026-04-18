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Көлеңке
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Astana
19 April 2026
Көлеңке Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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18
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19
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KZ
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
15:15
from 2200 ₸
19:20
from 2400 ₸
22:15
from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
15:15
from 2200 ₸
19:20
from 2400 ₸
22:15
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:05
from 3200 ₸
21:15
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:45
from 3500 ₸
11:00
from 2000 ₸
19:35
from 3800 ₸
22:35
from 3800 ₸
00:45
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
15:00
from 10000 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
17:55
from 3200 ₸
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