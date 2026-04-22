Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Astana 28 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Перiште? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
13:00 from 30000 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more