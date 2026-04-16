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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Astana 17 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 17 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:50 from 2000 ₸ 12:35 from 2400 ₸ 16:30 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 4000 ₸ 21:10 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:20 11:00 12:30 14:55 17:40 18:45 21:10 22:30 23:50
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
21:45 from 30000 ₸
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Lee Cronin's The Mummy
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Перiште
Перiште
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Moshenniki
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Көлеңке
Көлеңке
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Tuysqan
Tuysqan
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Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
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Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
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Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
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Bone Keeper
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